Meeting Friends at the Red Bank Street Fair
The men enjoyed a beautiful spring day at the Red Bank Street Fair.
2017 Annual Spring Show
JOIN US SATURDAY, APRIL 8TH AT 2:00 PM
Spring Program Book Accepting Ads
Now accepting orders for advertising in our Spring program booklet for our show, "Oh, those 60's"
Our show is almost a month earlier than in previous years and, thus, our window for collecting ads is relatively short.
The show is April 8 and the Deadline for ad submission is *March 24*.
Give all the people and businesses that you support year round a chance to return the favor.
2016 Holiday Show Shines
A wonderful afternoon of holiday a capella music. The show featured the Chorus of the Atlantic, the Matinee Idles, chapter quartets Rudolf and the Romantic and the Mistletones.